CHENNAI, India, June 4 Tamil Nadu has become the
first Indian state to ban several noodle products after tests
found excessive levels of lead, extending a food scare triggered
when some of Nestle India's noodles were found unfit
for consumption.
The state government said on Thursday tests showed excessive
levels of lead in Nestle's Maggi noodles and Reliance's
instant noodles, as well as Wai Wai Xpress Noodles and
Smith and Jones Chicken Masala Noodles.
"Manufacturing, stocking and sales ... will be banned for
three months as an initial move," the state government said in a
statement. "An order has also been communicated to the concerned
companies to withdraw all stocks from the Tamil Nadu market."
Nationwide safety checks were triggered after routine tests
in northern Uttar Pradesh state showed lead content of 17.2
parts per million in Nestle's instant noodles - seven times the
legal limit. Nestle has challenged the findings.
Uttarakhand state has banned Maggi noodles for 90 days,
while Delhi on Wednesday imposed a 15-day ban. The states of
Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir have also banned sales of Maggi.
(Reporting by Sandhya Ravishankar; Writing by Aditya Kalra;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Evans)