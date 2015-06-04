(Releads with head of food safety regulator, previous CHENNAI)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, June 4 India's food safety regulator
has ordered state governments to check all noodle products made
in the country after high lead levels were found in Nestle
India's noodles.
Several Indian states, including the city government of the
capital Delhi, have already halted the sale of Nestle's Maggi
noodles after tests showed the hugely popular snack was unfit
for consumption.
The state of Tamil Nadu became the first state to ban other
noodle brands as well on Thursday.
"I have told states to not confine only to Maggi, but extend
to other manufacturers of noodles," Yudhvir Singh Malik, chief
executive of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
(FSSAI), told Reuters on Thursday.
"Why should we isolate Nestle? It's not a question of
targeting."
Several companies including ITC, Hindustan Unilever
, Reliance Industries, as well as numerous
smaller firms sell noodle products in India.
The national checks were triggered after routine tests in
northern Uttar Pradesh state showed lead content of 17.2 parts
per million in Nestle's instant noodles - seven times the legal
limit. Nestle has challenged the findings.
Tamil Nadu said it would extend its ban to other noodle
brands after tests found excess lead in products sold by Nestle,
Reliance and domestic firm CG Foods.
"Manufacturing, stocking and sales ... will be banned for
three months as an initial move," the state government said in a
statement, adding that companies will immediately need to
withdraw all stock in the market.
Uttarakhand has banned Maggi noodles for 90 days, while
Delhi on Wednesday slapped a 15-day ban. The states of Gujarat
and Jammu & Kashmir have also banned sales of Maggi.
Some other states have, meanwhile, given Nestle's products a
clean bill of health, creating confusion among consumers about
whether it is safe to eat a brand that accounts for a fifth of
its local revenues.
FSSAI's Malik, however, said there was no immediate plan to
impose a nationwide ban as test reports are still awaited from
several states. More results are expected by Monday.
In an advisory on May 25, the FSSAI asked all states to run
checks on samples of Maggi noodles and submit results by June 1.
But only a few states have so far responded. Three state
reports were sent back because they did not properly quantify
the test findings, Malik said. In one case, a state did not know
about the permissible level of lead in noodle products.
Malik urged states to form a 12-month plan and improve their
surveillance mechanisms: "We do feel concerned (for states) and
we have been organising trainings," he said. "There is a need to
strengthen the food testing infrastructure."
