GUWAHATI, India Dec 23 Tribal separatists
killed at least 33 people, including women, in India's
northeastern state of Assam on Tuesday, police said, in a surge
of violence linked to an ongoing crackdown on them.
Assam has a history of sectarian bloodshed and armed groups
fighting for greater autonomy or secession from India.
Police suspect militants of the National Democratic Front of
Bodoland (NDFB) were behind four attacks that took place on
Tuesday within the space of an hour. The group is fighting for a
separate homeland for indigenous Bodo tribesmen, saying that the
tea-growing state has been flooded with outsiders.
Rebels shot dead 21 people in one village in Sonitpur
district, a police officer said. The other attacks were carried
out in the districts of Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon. The officer
said more details were awaited from the remote areas where the
attacks took place.
Indian security forces launched a campaign last month to
flush out the rebels from their hideouts a month ago, prompting
a threat from them to kill outsiders.
None of those killed on Tuesday were members of local
tribes, the officer said.
