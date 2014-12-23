(Adds details, quotes)
GUWAHATI, India Dec 23 Suspected tribal
separatists killed at least 33 people, including women and
children, in India's northeastern state of Assam on Tuesday,
police said.
Assam has a history of sectarian bloodshed and armed groups
fighting for greater autonomy or secession from India.
Police suspect militants of the National Democratic Front of
Bodoland (NDFB) were behind four attacks that took place on
Tuesday within the space of an hour. The group is fighting for a
separate homeland for indigenous Bodo tribesmen, saying that the
tea-growing state has been flooded with outsiders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Twitter post that the
killings of innocent people were an act of cowardice.
Villagers who fled the carnage told police that the rebels
came on foot, armed with assault rifles and wearing military
uniforms. They forced open the doors of their thatched huts and
opened fire.
Some people were pulled out of their houses and shot at
point-blank range.
In one village in Sonipur district, 21 people were killed.
"They didn't even spare women and children," said a police
officer, adding there were at least 10 women among the dead.
Indian security forces launched a campaign last month to
flush out the rebels from their hideouts, prompting a threat
from them to kill outsiders.
Police inspector general S. N. Singh told reporters in the
main city, Guwahati, that additional forces were being sent in
to hunt down the militants. He said villagers at risk will be
evacuated to safer places.
The Bodo group had last struck in May, killing dozens of
Muslim settlers and prompting a heavier police presence in
Muslim neighbourhoods. But on Tuesday they struck at settlers
more broadly.
Assam is one of seven states in India's remote northeast, a
region bounded by China, Myanmar, Bhutan and Bangladesh. For
long residents have accused the federal government of plundering
its natural resources and ignoring local development.
Modi has vowed to accelerate development of roads and rail
networks in the area to narrow the gap with Chinese
infrastructure just over the border.
