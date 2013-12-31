Construction workers fasten iron rods at the construction site of a bridge being built on a highway in Ahmedabad September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's infrastructure sector output rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in November, bouncing back from a contraction in the previous month, mainly driven by higher electricity, coal and cement production, government data showed.

The output fell 0.6 percent in October. During the first eight months of the current fiscal year, infrastructure output grew 2.5 percent from a year ago, the data showed on Tuesday.

The output comprises coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser production and accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output, which expanded just 1 percent during the 2012/13 fiscal year.

In the fiscal year ended March, infrastructure output grew 3.2 percent compared with 5 percent in 2011/12.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)