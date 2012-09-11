NEW DELHI, Sept 11 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
told India's top court it had demonstrated the
improved efficacy of its cancer drug Glivec as the final hearing
began on Tuesday of a patent case that could change the rules
for the country's healthcare sector.
The case is seen as setting a precedent for India's
predominantly generic drug market and could potentially alter
its role as the supplier of cheap medicines to the world.
"We are giving something new to the patients," Gopal
Subramanium, a lawyer for Novartis, told the Supreme Court as he
argued for patent protection for Glivec - used to treat chronic
myeloid leukaemia and some gastrointestinal cancers.
The hearing was expected to last for at least two months.
India's $12 billion drug market is seen by Big Pharma as a
huge opportunity, but major Western drugmakers are wary of the
level of protection for intellectual property in a country where
generic medicines account for more than 90 percent of sales.
Novartis took its case to the Supreme Court after Glivec was
refused a patent on the grounds the drug was not a new molecule
but an amended version of a known compound. Novartis has
challenged this clause of the Indian Patents Act.
A patent would recognise Novartis' property rights, in a
blow to generic drugmakers who supply medicines to 1.2 billion
Indians and to poorer nations across the world, although generic
forms of Glivec launched before 2005 would stay on the market.
A loss for Novartis in the case would not have a big
financial impact, since India is never likely to account for
more than a small fraction of Glivec's global sales, which
totalled $4.7 billion last year. The real concern for the
industry is that a rebuff would confirm India as a country where
patents are exceptionally hard to secure.
Novartis says it needs certainty about the legal position if
it is to invest in India over the long-term.
"The patent for Glivec is not really the issue here," Paul
Herrling, head of the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases,
told Reuters in August. "It is just an example of us wanting
very clear legal clarity about what kind of innovation is
patentable."
The case has added to the tensions between Big Pharma and
India, following a decision by the patent office in March to
strip Germany's Bayer AG of its exclusive right to
sell another costly cancer drug, Nexavar. Bayer has challenged
that decision.
Last week, the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of local
drugmaker Cipla in a patent infringement case filed by
Switzerland's Roche Holding AG over Cipla's cancer drug
Erlocip.