Aug 22 India's top court will hear final
arguments from Sept. 11 in a key patent dispute between Swiss
drugmaker Novartis and India's patent office, a case
that could curb India's global position as a supplier of
cut-price generic medicines.
The hearing, which is expected to last for at least two
months, had been scheduled to being on Wednesday.
Novartis appealed to the Supreme Court after its cancer
medicine Glivec was refused a patent on the grounds the drug is
not a new molecule but an amended version of a known compound.
Novartis has challenged this clause of Indian Patents Act.
The case has further built tensions between the Big Pharma
and India, following a decision by the patent office in March to
strip Germany's Bayer AG of its exclusive right to
sell another costly cancer drug, Nexavar.
Western firms see huge potential in India's rapidly growing
economy but are concerned over safety of intellectual property.
The case is of immense importance to Novartis as it needs
certainty of laws if further investments are to be planned.
"The patent for Glivec is not really the issue here. It is
just an example of us wanting very clear legal clarity about
what kind of innovation is patentable," Paul Herrling, head of
the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases, told Reuters
earlier.