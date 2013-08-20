Aug 20 The option of issuing offshore bonds for non-resident Indians is still on the table, said a government official on Tuesday.

"An NRI bond has its pluses and minuses, we have analysed those and it is still on the table," the official said, declining to be identified.

As of now, the government will wait to see the impact of its latest measures before taking more steps, the official said.

