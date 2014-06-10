MUMBAI India will auction unutilised debt investment limits worth 71.52 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to foreign investors on Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange said in a circular on Tuesday.

Foreign investors exhausted 92.82 percent of the available debt limit as on Monday, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd showed.

Earlier, NSE also said foreign investors cannot raise long positions in bond futures as the investment limit in debt is nearing completion.

The exchange will announce the results of the auction shortly after 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday.

($1 = 59.2650 Indian Rupees)

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)