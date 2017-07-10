FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
NSE says cash market trading normally, but cites 'display issue'
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
WORLD
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
Business
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 10, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 2 days ago

NSE says cash market trading normally, but cites 'display issue'

1 Min Read

A man walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, December 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for India's National Stock Exchange said on Monday cash markets were operating normally, though acknowledged there was a "display issue" that multiple dealers have said is limiting their ability to place trades.

The NSE re-opened markets at 1230 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), but traders have said that quotations for individual stock prices are still not updating or are suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices, though they can place trades at a particular price.

"Cash and F&O (futures and options) functioning normally. A display issue has been noticed which is being addressed," said Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's head of corporate communication

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Savio Shetty; Editing by Richard Borsuk

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.