US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
MUMBAI Dec 2 India's National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna has resigned and the country's biggest bourse will make an official announcement shortly, a source with direct knowledge of the decision said on Friday.
The source declined to cite a reason, saying Ramkrishna had taken "a personal decision."
NSE and Ramkrishna were not immediately reachable for comment.
Local media reports had earlier reported Ramkrishna had tendered her resignation because of differences with the board.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.