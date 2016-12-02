US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
MUMBAI Dec 2 India's National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna has tendered her resignation due to "personal reasons", which has been accepted by the board, the country's biggest bourse said in a statement on Friday.
J. Ravichandran, currently NSE President, has been appointed interim CEO with immediate effect, while the board starts proceedings to find a new chief executive, the exchange added.
"Ramkrishna had tendered her resignation due to personal reasons and expressed her desire to step down with immediate effect," the NSE said.
"The Board, while accepting her request, appreciated her sterling contribution to the growth of the organisation over the long years that she had been associated with it." (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair)
