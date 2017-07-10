FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
NSE says trying to fix disruption in trading, not shut for day
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Mosul
#NSE
#Bollywood
#RelianceJio
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
World
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
FRANCE
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 10, 2017 / 6:21 AM / in an hour

NSE says trying to fix disruption in trading, not shut for day

1 Min Read

A stock broker reacts while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 21, 2008.Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is still trying to fix the technical issues that have disrupted trading since the opening of trade on Monday, and the exchange will not be shut for the day, a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

"We are not shut for the full day. We are trying to address the issue," Divya Malik Lahiri, NSE's Head of Corporate Communications, told Reuters.

Her comments come after the exchange tried unsuccessfuly to re-open trading after technical issues prevented dealers from placing orders.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.