2 days ago
Stock price quotes still not updating in NSE - traders
July 10, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

Stock price quotes still not updating in NSE - traders

1 Min Read

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016. Picture taken December 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Price quotations for individual stocks were still not updating on India's National Stock Exchange, multiple traders said on Monday, after the country's largest stock exchange re-started trading following an earlier disruption.

Trading in indexes as well and futures and options was normal, however, the traders added.

The NSE re-opened markets at 1230 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), about three hours after the usual trading start time, after earlier attempts to resume trading failed.

Reporting by Savio Shetty; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sam Holmes

