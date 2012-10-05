MUMBAI Oct 5 India's National Stock Exchange said domestic financial firm Emkay Global Financial Services was responsible for the erroneous trades of over 6.5 billion rupees ($125.3 million) that caused a halt in the bourse's trading systems.

The bourse said Emkay had placed 59 erroneous orders that resulted in multiple trades with an aggregate value of over 6.5 billion rupees on behalf of an institutional client.

The non-algorithmic trades were identified to a specific dealer terminal, the NSE said in a statement. ($1 = 51.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)