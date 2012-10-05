US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Oct 5 India's National Stock Exchange said Emkay Global Financial Services has "smoothly" closed out all of the positions arising from its erroneous orders that triggered a brief halt on the exchange.
Emkay had been "disabled from trading," the exchange said in a short statement, without providing any further details.
NSE had earlier said a single dealer terminal at Emkay placed 59 erroneous orders for an institutional client, resulting in trades worth over 6.5 billion rupees ($125.3 million). ($1 = 51.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
