MUMBAI Oct 5 India's National Stock Exchange said Emkay Global Financial Services has "smoothly" closed out all of the positions arising from its erroneous orders that triggered a brief halt on the exchange.

Emkay had been "disabled from trading," the exchange said in a short statement, without providing any further details.

NSE had earlier said a single dealer terminal at Emkay placed 59 erroneous orders for an institutional client, resulting in trades worth over 6.5 billion rupees ($125.3 million). ($1 = 51.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)