MUMBAI Feb 26 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) has agreed to set up an international exchange at a planned special economic zone in the western state of Gujarat, the exchange said on Thursday.

The international bourse will offer trading in equities, interest rates and currencies among other asset classes, NSE said.

The exchange will function from the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, a special economic zone being developed as India's first international financial services centre, it said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)