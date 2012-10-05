MUMBAI Oct 5 A temporary halt of cash markets at India's National Stock Exchange was caused by "a freak trade", according to a source at the bourse.

The NSE was looking into the issue and would release an official statement, the source said.

The NSE's cash market index was halted for about 15 minutes on Friday, which several traders said prevented them from placing or executing trades in cash markets. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)