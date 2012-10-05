BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
MUMBAI Oct 5 A temporary halt of cash markets at India's National Stock Exchange was caused by "a freak trade", according to a source at the bourse.
The NSE was looking into the issue and would release an official statement, the source said.
The NSE's cash market index was halted for about 15 minutes on Friday, which several traders said prevented them from placing or executing trades in cash markets. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.