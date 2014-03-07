MUMBAI, March 7 India's NSE index rose
as much as 2 percent to a record high on Friday, while the
benchmark BSE index hit a record for a second
consecutive session, driven by sharp gains in domestic-focused
sectors such as banks and capital goods.
State Bank of India rose 4.8 percent, while ICICI
Bank Ltd was up 6.5 percent. India's biggest
engineering and construction firm, Larsen and Toubro Ltd
, gained 4.9 percent.
Gains came as foreign portfolio investors extended their
buying streak to a fifteenth straight session, totalling over $1
billion.
The NSE index was up 1.95 percent at 0915 GMT, after earlier
hitting a record high at 6,529.30 points.
The BSE index was up 1.9 percent, after earlier
hitting an all-time high at 21,933.97 points.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)