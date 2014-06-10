BRIEF-RPP Infra projects gets order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh
* Says scope of order for co will be in civil work with share worth about INR 970 million
MUMBAI, June 10 India will auction unutilised debt investment limits worth 71.52 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to foreign investors on Wednesday, the National Stock Exchange said in a circular on Tuesday.
Foreign investors exhausted 92.82 percent of the available debt limit as on Monday, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd showed.
Earlier, NSE also said foreign investors cannot raise long positions in bond futures as the investment limit in debt is nearing completion.
The exchange will announce the results of the auction shortly after 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday. ($1 = 59.2650 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
