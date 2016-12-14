Ashok Chawla takes his seat for a meeting of the Development Committee at the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Spring Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

MUMBAI National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chairman Ashok Chawla said on Wednesday that the bourse operator plans to file a so-called draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with regulator by Dec. 20 for its long-awaited initial public offering.

Reuters had reported last week that NSE's IPO process was on track despite the unexpected resignation of CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, with plans to file a filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by January.

"The process for filing the DRHP is absolutely on track," Chawla told TV business channel ET Now in an interview.

"We are committed to filing it with SEBI by the 20th of December."

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)