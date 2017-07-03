FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials - SEBI
Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty up over 9,600 level
Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty up over 9,600 level
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a 'clean-up job,' says director
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a 'clean-up job,' says director
"Brain training" app improves memory in people with dementia
"Brain training" app improves memory in people with dementia
July 3, 2017 / 7:22 AM / an hour ago

NSE may re-submit IPO application with new financials - SEBI

1 Min Read

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - National Stock Exchange (NSE) may need to re-submit its application for an initial public offering with new financial statements, said the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ajay Tyagi, on Monday.

NSE had filed its draft red herring prospectus in December, but SEBI has delayed approval as it probes the NSE's disclosure that some brokers may have been given unfair access to its servers.

Tyagi, told reporters in the sidelines of an event, the prospectus may need to be re-submitted to reflect updated financials.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam

