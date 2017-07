A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Price quotations for individual stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating on Monday morning and investors could not place trades, in a problem that appeared to be widespread, four dealers said.

The dealers said they did not know why the quotations were not updating.

NSE officials were not immediately reachable for comment.