Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of gains, on concerns the government may amend tax treaties with countries including Singapore after it agreed to tax capital gains on foreign investments from Mauritius.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.49 percent lower at 7,848.85, after falling as much as 1.36 percent earlier in the session. The index rose 2 percent in the previous two sessions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.68 percent at 25,597.02. It fell as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the session.

