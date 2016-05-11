Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
May 11 Indian shares fell on Wednesday on worries future foreign equity inflows would be hit after the country said it will start imposing capital gains taxes on investments coming from Mauritius starting next year.
Mauritius is the top source of foreign funds into India, though analysts welcomed India's action to impose the tax on future investments and not existing holdings.
The NSE index was down 0.8 percent at 0350 GMT after initially falling as much as 1.4 percent shortly after the open.
The benchmark BSE index was down 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.