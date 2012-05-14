MUMBAI May 14 Nifty futures on India's National Stock Exchange were not trading and the bourse was looking to resolve the issue, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Traders had previously cited problems placing orders on the NSE's futures and options platforms. The NSE spokeswoman said orders have again started to come, but cited problems in confirming those orders.

The spokeswoman added that trading in the cash markets continued as normal. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)