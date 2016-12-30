(Repeats story issued late on Thursday with no changes to text)
* Hard to justify steep penalties on NSE - regulatory source
* NSE has to fix problems - shareholder
* NSE reviewing systems to standardise procedures - official
By Abhirup Roy and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Dec 29 The disclosure by the National
Stock Exchange that some high-frequency trading brokers may have
been provided unfair access to its servers is unlikely to derail
the Indian bourse operator's IPO plans, a senior regulatory
source and investors said on Thursday.
In its draft initial public offering prospectus, India's
biggest exchange said an external panel had found potential
instances of some traders having preferential access to its
network through co-location facilities - where private servers
are placed at exchanges to speed up algorithmic trading.
The NSE said the agency found certain employees may have
been involved in providing that access, though it could not
determine whether there was any collusion.
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is studying
the potential violations, but an official at the capital market
regulator said, for now, it would be hard to justify steep
penalties against the NSE.
"The IPO is totally a disclosure based regime. The NSE has
already made adequate disclosures, and they can go ahead," the
SEBI official said, asking not to be named as he was not
authorized to talk to the media - though he added that no final
decision had been made.
The NSE's IPO could raise as much as $1 billion next year,
bankers have estimated, making it India's largest in six years.
An NSE spokesman said the disclosure in the IPO prospectus
pertained to "legacy issues", adding the exchange operator had
submitted the full report to the SEBI.
One NSE shareholder, who is among the 27 investors planning
to sell shares during the IPO, said the company will have to fix
its problems and make sure they don't recur.
A senior NSE official said the exchange was reviewing its
trading systems, and looking to standardise procedures.
TOUGHER HFT RULES?
The suspected trading violations have been a concern for the
SEBI for some months, and come as the NSE has grappled with
governance issues.
Earlier this year, the exchange operator appointed Ashok
Chawla, a former anti-competition commissioner, as chairman, and
reconstituted its board. Several people said then that he had
been brought in to help shore up the company's corporate
governance standards.
The NSE is also scouting for a new CEO after Chitra
Ramkrishna resigned last month, citing personal reasons.
The SEBI had ordered the NSE to appoint an external agency
probe after a committee appointed by the regulator found
sufficient grounds for further investigation.
The issue could also spur the SEBI to tighten rules on
brokers' access to increasingly prevalent algorithmic and
high-frequency trading.
The NSE said on Wednesday it had set aside all revenue
generated by co-location facilities over the past two and a half
years. That came to 13.1 billion rupees ($192.5 million), or
close to 30 percent of its revenue during that period.
The SEBI official said the regulator was unlikely to force
the NSE to give up that revenue unless it could prove the
potential trading violations cited in the report.
($1 = 68.0600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rafael Nam; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)