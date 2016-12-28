US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI Dec 28 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed an application for an initial public offering on Wednesday, moving closer to a long awaited but contentious listing even as the country's largest bourse continues to search for a chief executive.
The NSE has filed the so-called draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, an exchange spokesman said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade