MUMBAI Dec 28 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed an application for an initial public offering on Wednesday, moving closer to a long awaited but contentious listing even as the country's largest bourse continues to search for a chief executive.

The NSE has filed the so-called draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, an exchange spokesman said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)