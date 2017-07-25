FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty edges down after crossing 10,000 points for 1st time
July 25, 2017 / 4:13 AM / 21 hours ago

Nifty edges down after crossing 10,000 points for 1st time

1 Min Read

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017.Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - The NSE Nifty inched down on Tuesday, after earlier breaching 10,000 points for the first time as hopes of better corporate results, accelerating economic growth and government reforms feed a strong markets rally this year.

The index closed 0.02 percent lower at 9,964.55, after earlier gaining as much as 0.45 percent to a record high of 10,011.30.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.05 percent at 32,228.27, after earlier rising as much as 0.40 percent to an all-time high of 32,374.30.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

