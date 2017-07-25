FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Nifty breaches 10,000 points for first time
#Money News
July 25, 2017 / 4:13 AM / an hour ago

Nifty breaches 10,000 points for first time

1 Min Read

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017.Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The NSE Nifty topped 10,000 points for the first time, as hopes for improving earnings, accelerating economic growth and more government reforms continued to support a strong rally this year.

The Nifty rose 0.45 percent to a record high 10,011.30, then pared some of the gains and was up 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose as much 0.33 percent to a record high of 32,350.71 points.

Reporting by Rafael Nam and Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Richard Borsuk

