MUMBAI Oct 5 Trading at India's National Stock Exchange resumed after a halt of around 15 minutes on Friday that multiple traders said had prevented them from placing or executing trades in cash markets.

NSE futures and options markets traded as normal throughout, while trading at India's BSE index was also normal across its segments, dealers said.

NSE said they could not immediately comment on the reason for the trading halt.

"We are still trying to verify it," said a source at the exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)