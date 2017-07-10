FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 2 days
Individual stock price quotes at NSE updating normally - traders
#Money News
July 10, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in 2 days

Individual stock price quotes at NSE updating normally - traders

1 Min Read

Buildings are reflected on the glass windows of the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, December 27, 2016. Picture taken December 27, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Stock quotations at India's National Stock Exchange are updating normally after an earlier technical disruption prevented many dealers from seeing the latest prices through most of the trading session, three traders said on Monday.

Trading had resumed at 12:30 p.m. India time (0700 GMT), but traders said quotations for individial stock prices were still not updating properly or suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices.

Reporting by Savio Shetty; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

