MUMBAI Aug 14 India's National Spot Exchange Limited will settle 55.37 billion rupees ($906.44 million) worth of outstanding forward contracts over 7 months, after earlier suspending trading in these securities, the commodities exchange said on Wednesday.

The exchange had suspended trading of its one-day forward contracts on July 31, while delaying settlements for 15 days, citing a fall in volumes after India's commodities regulator asked it not to launch new forwards contracts.

As per the settlement plan unveiled in a statement on Wednesday, NSEL will spread out settlements, starting on Friday and finalising the settlements on March 11, 2014. (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rafael Nam)