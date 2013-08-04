MUMBAI Aug 4 India's National Spot Exchange Ltd
(NSEL) on Sunday said most of its trading members had proposed
settling outstanding contracts over several months after the
commodity exchange suspended trading in most forward contracts.
Thirteen members would pay five percent of their outstanding
obligations, a total of 31.07 billion Indian rupees ($510.10
million), weekly, and eight members, with contacts amounting to
21.8 billion rupees, would settle outright.
NSEL said it had yet to reach agreement with three of its
members with outstanding obligations of 3.1 billion rupees.
The agreement between trading members and representatives of
the regulatory body, Forward Markets Commission (FMC), followed
meetings on Sunday, NSEL said. Counterparties needed to agree
the proposals, a spokesman said.
Shares in NSEL owner Financial Technologies (India) Ltd
have fallen 73 percent since the exchange suspended
trading in the contracts on Wednesday.
The FMC Chairman Ramesh Abhishek told Reuters on Friday the
commodities regulator was ready to act should NSEL
counterparties default on their obligations.
"If they default, there will be consequences. And if people
are sitting with money and they don't return or don't meet their
obligations, they will also face consequences," Abhishek said.
The FMC is ready to provide the government with its report
on the NSEL settlement process by early next week, he said.
NSEL said on Sunday it stands ready to ensure trading
members settle outstanding contracts. The government asked NSEL
on Thursday to detail its plan after the trading suspension,
which the exchange said was due to a drop in volumes.
"The Exchange is fully committed to ensure proper settlement
of all outstanding obligations and to comply with the directions
issued by the Government in this regard and to settle all issues
as per Rules and Bye laws of the Exchange," it said.
($1 = 60.9100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Louise Ireland)