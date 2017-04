MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian commodities market operator National Spot Exchange Ltd's (NSEL) bank accounts have been frozen by Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing, NSEL said in a statement on Tuesday.

NSEL, which is owned by Financial Technologies (India) Ltd , suspended trading in August in most of its forward contracts.

The Mumbai police were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 62.6050 Indian rupees)