MUMBAI, April 24 India's NTPC Ltd has invited bids from banks and financial institutions on Wednesday to raise up to 10 billion rupees via bonds, three sources with knowledge of the deal said. The country's top power producer will issue 10 year bonds and 15 year bonds with separately tradable redeemable principal parts, with redemptions starting from the 11th year to the 15th year, said the sources. The issue is rated AAA by Crisil. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)