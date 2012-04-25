US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
MUMBAI, April 25 India's NTPC Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($94.75 million) via bonds at 9.25 percent, three sources with knowledge of the deal said. The country's top power producer will issue 15-year bonds with separately tradable redeemable principal parts, with redemptions starting from the 11th year to the 15th year, said the sources. It scrapped the bonds of 10-year tenure, they said. ($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.