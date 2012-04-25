MUMBAI, April 25 India's NTPC Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($94.75 million) via bonds at 9.25 percent, three sources with knowledge of the deal said. The country's top power producer will issue 15-year bonds with separately tradable redeemable principal parts, with redemptions starting from the 11th year to the 15th year, said the sources. It scrapped the bonds of 10-year tenure, they said. ($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)