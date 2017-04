An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - NTPC (NTPC.NS) is looking at acquisitions for calendar year 2014, Nomura says in a report citing an analyst call.

"The management is hopeful of concluding at least one acquisition within CY14," Nomura said.

Nomura also quotes NTPC as saying a sub-committee and an M&A consultant have been appointed.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)