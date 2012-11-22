People are silhouetted against the backdrop of overhead wires and cables on a street in the old quarters of Delhi October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

NEW DELHI The cabinet approved on Thursday a 9.5 percent government stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd(NTPC.NS), a minister told reporters, to help rein in its ballooning fiscal deficit.

At current market price, the NTPC sale could raise as much as $2.3 billion for the government.

The minister declined to be named.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees through share sales in state-run companies in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013. But it has, thus far, drawn a blank as weak market conditions have deterred public issues or auctions.

The government expects to kick start the divestment process on Friday with a sale of 4 percent in state run Hindustan Copper (HCPR.NS) through a share auction.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)