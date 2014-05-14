CHENNAI, India May 14 Six workers were injured
when hot water spilled from a valve at Kudankulam nuclear power
plant in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, a
plant official said, adding there was no leak of radiation.
The injured were carrying out maintenance work in the
turbine building when the incident took place. After being given
first aid on the spot, they were taken to hospital, said R.S.
Sundar, the plant's site director.
India started pumping electricity from the Russian-built
power plant for the first time last October after long delays.
The plant has faced local opposition for a quarter of a
century and witnessed violent protests in 2012 by villagers who
said it was a threat to their safety.
Hundreds of millions of Indians still live without power and
factories suffer frequent blackouts - an embarrassment to the
country's aspirations as an emerging economic powerhouse.
(Reporting by Sriram Srinivasan in CHENNAI; Writing by Sruthi
Gottipati; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Simon Cameron-Moore)