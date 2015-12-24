By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI Dec 24 Indian manufacturers supplying
parts to nuclear reactors say they are preparing for a jump in
orders and revenues as New Delhi pushes ahead with a plan to
build new plants across the country over the next few years.
Larsen & Toubro, Walchandnagar Industries
, state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals and
Godrej Group are among those who make parts for nuclear plants.
They have suffered from years of stop-start orders, as India's
nuclear programme stalled.
But there are now signs India's $150 billion dollar nuclear
power programme is finally getting off the ground: the
government expects to seal a contract with Westinghouse Electric
Co LLC to build six nuclear reactors in the first half of next
year, a senior government official told Reuters.
"We are very hopeful that before the end of the financial
year, that the enquiries will start to come in," G.K. Pillai,
chief executive officer of Walchandnagar said.
Like many smaller firms, Walchandnagar, which makes parts
for reactors, is expected to feel the boost more than larger,
more diversified rivals. It is already in talks with American,
Russian and French nuclear power firms, Pillai said.
He aims to get 25 percent of its revenues from nuclear
energy within three years, up from 15-18 percent today - if
construction on new plants starts next year.
Godrej Group, which supplies mechanical equipment for
nuclear fuel handling and positioning systems, is already
expanding the manufacturing capacity of its nuclear business to
target new tenders, billionaire chairman Adi Godrej said. He did
not disclose the size of its investments.
"There were some issues but things are starting to change.
There will be a huge opportunity," he told Reuters.
Uncertainty around India's rules covering liability faced by
suppliers and builders in the event of an accident have cooled
interest in nuclear, particularly for foreign players.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, however, has made
nuclear energy a priority and says it is tackling that hitch
with an insurance pool. The final hurdle, ratification of the
International Atomic Energy Agency's Convention on Supplementary
Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC), is expected within weeks.
Analysts say they do see a boon - if one or two years away
at least - with big players eventually seeing nuclear make up a
larger portion of orders. But some also caution past efforts to
build a nuclear business in India have struggled.
Industrial conglomerate Larsen, which has agreed to work
with Westingouse on supplying parts, has a forging facility in
the western state of Gujarat designed for nuclear plants.
However, the facility has turned to other industries as nuclear
orders dried up.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
