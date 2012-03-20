* Police clear protest site, workers return
* Government wants to increase nuclear generation
By S. Murari
CHENNAI, India, March 20 Work to start up a
large nuclear power plant on the southern tip on India resumed
on Tuesday after police arrested dozens of protesters who had
blocked access to the site for months, in a breakthrough for the
power-short emerging economy.
The Kudankulam project will initially provide 2 gigawatts of
electricity - enough to power 20 million Indian homes.
Twenty-four years in the making, the Russian-built plant was
supposed to be switched on last year, but protesters surrounded
it after the nuclear accident in Japan.
India suffers from a peak-hour power deficit of about 12
percent, slowing the economy and causing blackouts in much of
the country. About 40 percent of Indians, or 500 million people,
lack electricity.
When the plant reaches full capacity - in about six months
if there are no more delays - it will be a victory for the
government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been under
fire from the private sector over the country's power crisis.
The government of Tamil Nadu, the southern state where
Kudankulam is located, dropped its support for the protests on
Monday and gave a green light for the project to be completed.
"Immediate steps will be taken for the speedy commissioning
of the nuclear power plant at Kudankulam," Tamil Nadu Chief
Minister Jayalalitha said.
Project director Kasinath Balaji told Reuters the
1,000-strong workforce began shifts on Tuesday.
Jayalalitha said local people had nothing to fear from the
power station, and promised a $100 million budget for developing
infrastructure near the coastal plant. Police secured the roads
around the protest site and stopped fishing boats sailing in,
arresting about a hundred people.
India plans to add 63 gigawatts of nuclear power by building
30 reactors by 2032. Nuclear accounts for less than 3 percent of
total capacity, and protests have slowed progress at other
projects.
Atomic energy will become increasingly important as India
struggles to meet growing demand. Environmental and land use
restrictions mean thermal power producers are having difficulty
securing coal, which accounts for 60 percent of India's energy
use. Low natural gas output is another restraint.
Singh staked his political career on a 2008 deal with the
United States that ended India's nuclear isolation dating to its
1974 test of a nuclear device, opening up a $150 billion
civilian nuclear market.
Soon after the earthquake and tsunami that crippled the
plant at Fukushima in Japan last year, triggering a global
rethink of nuclear power, Singh said India's atomic energy
programme was on track but regulators would review safety
systems to ensure that plants could withstand similar natural
disasters.
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers and
Daniel Magnowski)