* Nuclear Suppliers Group eyes Indian membership in 2016
* Any move may prompt further Pakistani proliferation -
source
* Outsider Pakistan's nuclear arsenal growing faster than
India's
* India courts Europeans, China sceptical
By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 Diplomats have quietly
launched a new push to induct India into a club of nuclear
trading nations, but rather than increasing stability in South
Asia, the move could escalate strains with rival Pakistan.
The chairman of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) visited
New Delhi recently to meet Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj as
part of a diplomatic "outreach" that seeks to build a consensus
to admit India at its annual meeting next June.
Membership of the 48-nation club would bring India into the
nuclear fold 41 years after it tested its first nuclear bomb,
and give the nation of 1.25 billion a vested interest in curbing
the world's most dangerous regional arms race.
"It's a very delicate process, but I think there is less and
less justification for the impasse," Rafael Grossi, the
Argentinian ambassador to Vienna who heads the NSG, told Reuters
in an interview.
Yet there are doubts. For one, India has not signed the
Non-Proliferation Treaty, or NPT, which seeks to prevent the
spread of nuclear weapons.
And Pakistan, an ally of China, also aspires to join the
NSG. With a history as a proliferator, Pakistan's accession
would be a tough sell.
Because the NSG operates by consensus, admitting India alone
would mean it could then bar its western neighbour from the
club, potentially pushing Pakistan further to the fringes.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has been testing missiles that can reach
all of India, and very short-range missiles that it insists
could be used only if Indian troops cross onto Pakistani soil.
A seat at the NSG would strengthen India's geopolitical
clout and help it capitalise on nuclear trade and technology
transfer opportunities, while also raising concern in Pakistan.
"India has a nuclear deal with the U.S., with France, it
will soon have deals with Australia and Japan. So all this will
of course complement its effort to get into NSG," said a senior
Pakistani security official with knowledge of nuclear issues.
"But people don't understand that India will use all this
additional fuel (through civil nuclear deals) to make energy and
have a lot more left over to use to make weapons.
"So at the end of it, the need for even more deterrence from
our side will grow, not decrease."
UPPER HAND
Pakistan sees a nuclear lead as vital insurance against
possible aggression by its larger neighbour, and it appears to
be gaining the upper hand over India in the nuclear contest.
Analysts Toby Dalton and Michael Krepon estimate Pakistan is
producing 20 nuclear warheads a year to India's five.
Yet defending that lead is a "losing proposition" that
imposes huge costs on Pakistan's economy and strains its social
fabric, they said.
In a report for the Carnegie and Stimson think tanks, Dalton
and Krepon argued Pakistan should abandon its goal of
"full-spectrum" deterrence against India and satisfy itself with
"strategic" deterrence, or the ability to launch an effective
counter-strike in the event of an attack.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence
and partition in 1947, two over Kashmir. Their disputed frontier
is one of the world's most heavily militarised regions. Border
clashes and incursions pose a constant risk of escalation.
The U.S. State Department declined to comment on specific
discussions over Pakistan, but an official said Washington had
not entered into talks on a civil nuclear pact with it. Nor was
it seeking a waiver for Pakistan to trade with the NSG.
The United States was continuing to integrate India into the
"global non-proliferation mainstream", this official also said,
adding that Washington supported India's membership in the four
multilateral export control regimes. One of those is the NSG.
COMFORT LEVEL
India's long road to nuclear legitimacy began with a
bilateral deal with the United States in 2005 that, three years
later, yielded an exemption allowing it to trade in sensitive
nuclear technology with NSG nations.
New Delhi expressed its interest in 2010 in formally joining
the nuclear club.
But India's lobbying has met with scepticism from European
countries like Austria and Switzerland, who have questioned its
refusal to sign the NPT and give up nuclear weapons.
Indian negotiators now detect a change of tone, and are
focusing on winning over European sceptics. That, in turn, could
bring round China, they calculate.
"We are optimistic; there is a desire within the NSG to
bring this process to a conclusion sooner rather than later,"
one Indian diplomat told Reuters. "People are comfortable with
India."
Despite two summit meetings between Prime Minister Narendra
Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing has yet to signal
its assent and may not agree, analysts caution.
Despite those concerns, India is upbeat: "France joined the
NSG before ratifying the Non-Proliferation Treaty," said the
Indian diplomat.
"It's not about arms controls. It's about export controls."
(Additional reporting by Mehreen Zahra Malik in Islamabad,
Idrees Ali in Washington and Adam Rose in Beijing; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mike Collett-White)