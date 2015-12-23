* First breakthrough since US-India nuclear pact
* Reactor sites in PM Modi's home state
* India set to ratify global treaty on compensation
* Slow progress in talks with GE, Areva
By Sanjeev Miglani and Paritosh Bansal
NEW DELHI, Dec 23 India expects to seal a
contract with Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to build six nuclear
reactors in the first half of next year, a senior government
official said, in a sign its $150 billion dollar nuclear power
programme is getting off the ground.
The proposed power plant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
home state of Gujarat will accelerate India's plans to build
roughly 60 reactors, which would make it the world's
second-biggest nuclear energy market after China.
India wants to dramatically increase its nuclear capacity to
63,000 megawatts (MW) by 2032, from 5,780 MW, as part of a
broader push to move away from fossil fuels, cut greenhouse gas
emissions and avoid the dangerous effects of climate change.
The United States signed a pact with India in 2008, opening
the way for nuclear commerce that had previously been stymied
due to New Delhi's nuclear weapons programme and shunning of the
global Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
But hopes that reactor makers would get billions of dollars
of new business evaporated after India adopted a law in 2010
giving the state-run operator Nuclear Power Corp of India Ltd
(NPCIL) the right to seek damages from suppliers in the event of
an accident.
Indian officials have been trying to assuage suppliers'
concerns, including by setting up an insurance pool with a
liability cap of 15 billion Indian rupees ($226.16 million).
A final hurdle - ratification of the International Atomic
Energy Agency's Convention on Supplementary Compensation for
Nuclear Damage (CSC) - is expected within weeks, the Indian
government official said.
The CSC requires signatories to shift liability to the
operator and offers access to relief funds.
In a statement, Westinghouse said it expected India would
move towards a framework that satisfies the CSC and channels
accident liability exclusively to the operator. The statement
made no reference to ongoing negotiations.
A deal with Westinghouse, a unit of Toshiba Corp,
could also put pressure on General Electric Co, whose
nuclear energy venture with Hitachi was offered a site
six years ago to build reactors.
GE has still not decided whether it would move ahead with
the plan, the official said, adding that India was keen for a
decision from the company soon.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy said it had strong interest in
India, and that the CSC would be "a sustainable solution to
concerns about India's existing domestic nuclear liability law".
India's plans for ramping up nuclear capacity have in the
past fallen far short of targets and industry officials say that
the aim to lift the share of nuclear power to a quarter of its
energy mix, from barely 3 percent now, is very ambitious.
NO MORE TECHNICAL HURDLES
Later this week, India is expected to offer Russia a site in
its southern state of Andhra Pradesh to build six reactors, on
top of the six it is already expected to build in neighbouring
Tamil Nadu, Indian and Russian officials have said.
Separately, India expects Japan, which supplies components
used in most reactors, to ratify an agreement some time in the
second quarter of 2016 to support its nuclear programme, another
senior Indian government source said.
"There are no more technical hurdles in the development of
nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," the source said.
French nuclear company Areva, which uses Japanese
components, also has a deal to build six reactors in India,
although restructuring within that company was likely to delay
construction until 2017, the first official said.
French utility EDF agreed earlier this year to buy
a majority stake in Areva's reactor business. Areva has been in
price negotiations with NPCIL for several months now, officials
at the Indian operator told Reuters in November.
Areva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WESTINGHOUSE DEAL
Negotiators from Westinghouse and Indian operator NPCIL have
held several rounds of talks on the nuclear plant in Mithi
Virdi, the government official said.
NPCIL declined to comment on the negotiations. Federal
minister for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh told parliament this
month that talks were going on with French and U.S. firms to
arrive at project proposals. He offered no details.
But the government source said Westinghouse and NPCIL were
negotiating all six reactors in one go, instead of an earlier
plan to strike deals for two at a time.
Construction of the roughly 1,100 MW reactors could begin
later in 2016, the official, who is close to the negotiations,
added.
The idea was to allow the Americans and the French, India's
two close partners, to catch up with the Russians in its nuclear
sector, the official said.
"This is a train that is moving soon," the official said.
($1 = 66.3250 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Doug Busvine in New
Delhi, and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Alex
Richardson)