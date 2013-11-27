(Corrects to say one suspect died in blasts)
By Anupama Chandrasekaran
CHENNAI Nov 27 Indian police are investigating
whether anti-nuclear activists were behind bomb blasts that
killed six people near a nuclear power plant which started
production in October despite protests by villagers.
At least two crude bombs exploded on Tuesday in a house just
a kilometre (half a mile) from the Russian-built Kudankulam
plant on India's southernmost tip in the district of
Tirunelveli.
Police have filed a formal investigation that names three
people in connection with the explosions, Sumit Sharan, a senior
police official in Tirunelveli, told Reuters. One of them died
and two were wounded in the blasts.
"We are trying to find out if they are members of the
anti-nuclear group," Sharan said on Wednesday.
The much-delayed Kudankulam plant started producing
electricity five weeks ago, with an initial output of 160 MW.
The plant, which should produce 2 gigawatts, has been dogged
for a quarter of a century by opponents, including an
anti-nuclear movement which sees it as a threat to the safety of
villagers.
Unable to rely on a coal sector crippled by supply shortages
and mired in scandal, India is pushing ahead with the
construction of nuclear reactors despite global unease over
safety.
The main anti-nuclear group in Tirunelveli denied any role
in the explosions.
"We made it clear immediately that we have nothing to do
with the bomb blasts," said S P Udayakumar, founder of the
People's Movement Against Nuclear Energy.
Udayakumar said he believed gangs involved in illegal mining
were behind the blasts.
