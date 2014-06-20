NEW DELHI, June 20 India is expanding a covert uranium enrichment plant that could potentially support the development of thermonuclear weapons, a defence research group said on Friday, raising the stakes in an arms race with China and Pakistan.

New units at the Indian Rare Metals Plant would increase India's ability to produce weapons-grade uranium beyond what is needed for its planned nuclear-powered submarine fleet, IHS Janes said.

The facility, located near Mysore in southern India, could be operational by mid-2015. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)