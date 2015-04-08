By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi aims to advance the purchase of massive nuclear
reactors and fuel from France and Canada to power a resurgent
economy, overriding domestic opposition and concerns over
liability laws as he embarks on a foreign tour.
In France, where Modi is making his first visit since taking
office last year, he will seek to speed up price negotiations
for the building of two reactors by state-run Areva S.A.
of 1,650 megawatts each in the western state of
Maharashtra.
An official at state-run India's Nuclear Power Corporation
of India Limited (NPCIL) said Modi's visit from April 9-11 was
expected to add political heft to a project that under the last
government became bogged down.
"Techno-commercial discussions have been going on for
sometime now, there is desire on the part of the new government
to conclude the discussions," the official, who declined to be
named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said.
Modi has made nuclear power a key element of his clean
energy strategy, and in January announced a "breakthrough" pact
with U.S. President Barack Obama to help clear a logjam of
stalled projects.
India needs foreign nuclear technology and fuel to ramp up
capacity by a planned 14 times from 4,560 megawatts over the
next two decades.
For decades it was shut out of nuclear trade because of its
weapons programme but a 2008 agreement with the United States
gave it access to foreign suppliers without giving up arms that
are primarily meant as a deterrent against nuclear-armed China.
NPCIL and the French supplier have been trying to hammer out
a contract for the past five years, wrangling over the price as
well as India's strict liability law for the plant in Jaitapur.
If completed in full, the Jaitapur project would be the
world's largest nuclear power station and a lifeline for the
loss-making French company. But one industry source with
knowledge of the talks said there was still disagreement over
the price Areva would be paid for the plant's power.
"The only thing I can confirm is that the teams are
working," France's ambassador to New Delhi Francois Richier
said. "It is a big project with six reactors. It is not
something to be tied to a particular visit. It is really good if
it happens during this visit. If not, it will happen later."
Modi's government is pushing for the reactors despite
opposition from anti-nuclear groups as well as its own regional
ally in the state, the Shiv Sena, who says it is not safe.
Modi's administration has also proposed the setting up of an
insurance pool with a liability cap of 15 billion Indian rupees
($240.91 million) to indemnify international and domestic
nuclear suppliers in case of an accident.
"The establishment of the insurance pool has addressed the
main concern of the suppliers," said S.K. Jain, former chairman
of the NPCIL who negotiated the initial agreement with Areva.
"The main stumbling block of global suppliers was unlimited and
indefinite liability."
FUEL FROM CANADA
After France, Modi visits Germany then Canada on April 17.
There he hopes to close in on a deal to secure uranium imports
after a 2013 agreement ended a 39-year embargo on nuclear trade
with India following its first nuclear test.
Canada's Cameco Corp, one of the world's biggest uranium
producers, has been holding talks with Indian government
officials for a long term supply arrangement.
One senior Indian government official said that during the
visit "there may be a deal" for the supply of uranium fuel.
"We look forward to resuming our civil nuclear energy
cooperation with Canada, especially for sourcing uranium fuel
for our nuclear power plants," Modi posted on Facebook.
($1 = 62.2650 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)