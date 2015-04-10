MUMBAI, April 10 India's Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd
IPO-NUZI.BO, in which the Blackstone Group holds a 25
percent stake, is set to file for a market listing to raise up
to $200 million, five sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Nuziveedu, which could file as early as next week, has hired
JPMorgan, JM Financial Services and Axis
Capital as lead managers, the sources said. They
declined to be named as the information is not yet public.
Blackstone, which invested $54 million in the company in
2008, will make a part-exit with a near four times return on a
seven-year-old investment, one of the sources said.
"We are almost done and could file it within a few weeks,"
said one of the sources. One other source said the filing could
be completed within a week.
Blackstone declined to comment, while JPMorgan, JM and Axis
were not immediately available to comment. Nuziveedu officials
were was also not immediately reachable.
Based out of Hyderabad, Nuziveedu Seeds is India's largest
cotton seed company. It develops, produces, and markets hybrid
and varietal seed products, according to its website.
Stock market-listed rivals would include Kaveri Seed Co Ltd
and Monsanto India, analysts said.
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques)