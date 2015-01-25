U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shake hands after giving opening statements during a at Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a climate deal between the United States and China does not put pressure on India, but that global warming itself was reason to take action.

India, the world's third largest carbon emitter, is reluctant to follow the United States and China in committing to a peak year for emissions on the grounds it needs economic growth to alleviate poverty.

Instead, India has plans for a rapid expansion of renewable energy, for which it needs U.S. investment and technology, and improving energy efficiency.

