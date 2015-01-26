NEW DELHI Jan 26 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday announced $4 billion in government-backed investments and lending to India, as he sought to scale up a trade relationship he said was "defined by so much untapped potential".

At a CEO summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Obama said that U.S. Export-Import Bank would finance $1 billion in exports of 'Made-in-America' products.

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation will lend $1 billion to small- and medium-sized enterprises in underserved rural areas of India.

Another $2 billion will be committed by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency for renewable energy, Obama said in a speech. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Krista Mahr; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)